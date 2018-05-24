Two men found guilty of murdering four children in Manchester fire

Two men have been found guilty of murder after they torched a home in Salford with petrol bombs, causing the deaths of four children. Zak Bolland and David Worrall were found guilty of the murder of Demi Pearson, 15, her brother Brandon, eight, and sisters Lacie, seven, and Lia, three.

Courtney Brierley, 20, was found guilty of four counts of manslaughter over the deaths of the children following the incident on the 11th of December last year. Worrall and Brierley broke down in tears as the verdicts were read out in court. Bolland blinked and looked at the floor.

They will be sentenced later on Thursday. – Guardian