Two men arrested on terrorism-related charges in London

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in east London on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The man was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Terrorism Command at a residential address on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

A 21-year-old man was also arrested on Tuesday at a different address in east London on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism and dissemination of terrorist publications.

Both men remain in police custody in south London.

Officers are carrying out searches at the two addresses where the arrests were made, as well as a third commercial premises in east London.

Inquiries are ongoing. – PA