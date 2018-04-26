Trump not expected in Ireland during UK visit in July

US president Donald Trump is to visit the United Kingdom on July 13th, but there are no plans to come to Ireland.

White House officials have confirmed that a trip to Ireland is not envisaged as part of the trip.

Mr Trump had been due to visit Britain earlier this year to open the new US embassy in London, but the trip was postponed.

The US president will hold bilateral talks with the British prime minister Theresa May, but will not be given a full state visit.

Mr Trump will travel to London after attending a Nato summit in Brussels, where the organisation’s headquarters is based.

The UK’s ambassador to the US confirmed the visit, which will include face-to-face talks with Ms May.

Downing Street and the White House had hoped to co-ordinate releasing details of the trip, but Mr Trump’s spokeswoman Sarah Sanders apparently let slip the information first.

UK ambassador Sir Kim Darroch confirmed the date on Twitter, saying he was “delighted” that Mr Trump would visit the UK.

The prime minister’s spokesman said: “The President of the United States will visit the UK on 13 July.

“He will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister during his visit. Further details will be set out in due course.”

Mr Trump’s visit is likely to attract major protests, and even his supporters have urged him to stay away from London in an effort to avoid mass demonstrations.

In a letter to the US president, six conservative groups recommend he should instead focus his visit on his “ancestral home” of Scotland, including a meeting with Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral.

Plans for a working visit to the UK in 2018 were announced when Mr Trump met Ms May at Davos in January.

The July 13th date follows the Nato summit which the president is due to attend in Brussels on the previous days.

Macron visit

Interest in Mr Trump’s plans has been fuelled by this week’s high-profile state visit to the US of Emmanuel Macron, which some commentators have framed as a bid by the French president to make Paris Washington’s first port of call in Europe following Brexit.

The state trip – which would involve lavish ceremonies and a stay with the queen at Buckingham Palace – has been put off indefinitely, though Number 10 insists the invitation stands.

Mr Trump, whose mother was born on the Isle of Lewis, made frequent visits to Scotland before becoming president.

His last trip came during the presidential campaign in June 2016, when he visited his golf resorts. – Additional reporting: PA/Reuters