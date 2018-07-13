Trump hails positive US-UK relationship as he arrives for talks

Donald Trump has arrived at Chequers for a bilateral meeting with Theresa May after his explosive interview in the Sun warning that the prime minister’s proposal for a soft Brexit would make a trade deal with the United States impossible.

The president’s visit has been accompanied by protests, with tens of thousands of people expected to take part in a demonstration in London.

On arrival at Chequers, the prime minister’s official country residence, Mr Trump said that he and Ms May had “probably never developed a better relationship” than during a dinner on Thursday evening at Blenheim Palace.

But MPs from across the political spectrum expressed outrage at Mr Trump’s interview, in which he criticised Ms May’s conduct of the Brexit negotiations.

The British government has sought to play down the significance of the president’s remarks, with foreign office minister Alan Duncan suggesting that Mr Trump did not fully understand the prime minister’s Brexit plan.

“Actually, events have move on somewhat, because even as was giving that interview, the white paper was being published in London. And so now that the details of the White Paper are clear, the president and the prime minister will be able to discuss this in more detail at Chequers today, with more information then he might have had in Brussels, ” Sir Alan told the BBC.

Mr Trump told the Sun that Ms May’s plan for a soft Brexit “will probably kill” any bilateral trade deal between the two allies.

“If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the EU instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal,” he said. He also criticised Ms May’s handling of the Brexit talks as “very unfortunate”.