Trump backtracks on May criticism after Chequers meeting

Donald Trump has partially backtracked on his criticism of Theresa May’s handling of Brexit, describing the prime minister as a tough negotiator and acknowledging that leaving the European Union was complex.

Speaking during a joint press conference at the prime minister’s official country residence of Chequers, Mr Trump said he would support whatever Ms May did. “I don’t know what you’re going to do but whatever you’re going to do, it’s okay with us,” he said.

Mr Trump’s meeting with Ms May at Chequers was overshadowed by the president’s explosive interview in the Sun warning that the prime minister’s proposal for a soft Brexit would make a trade deal with the United States impossible.

The president said he had apologised to the prime minister on Friday morning because, he said, the newspaper had not reported his praise for her during the interview. In fact, the Sun did report his complimentary remarks but the president said later that he had not seen them.

The prime minister said that her Brexit proposal would not prevent Britain from agreeing new trade deals and she looked forward to negotiating a trade agreement with the US.

“The Chequers agreement reached last week provides the platform for Donald and me to agree an ambitious deal that works for both countries right across our economies. A deal that builds on the UK’s independent trade policy; reducing tariffs, delivering a gold-standard in financial services co-operation, and – as two of the world’s most advanced economies – seizing the opportunity of new technology. All of this will further enhance our economic co-operation, creating new jobs and prosperity for our peoples for generations to come,” she said.

Mr Trump said that, having spent time with the prime minister during his visit to Britain, he now believed that a trade deal with the US would, in fact, be possible if she secured the right agreement from the EU.

“The only thing I ask of Theresa is that we make sure we can trade and we don’t have any restrictions because we want to trade with the UK and the UK wants to trade with us,” he said.

“We are by far their biggest trading partner and we have just a tremendous opportunity to double, triple, quadruple that. So if they go in a slightly different route – and I know they do want independence, it’s going to be independence, it’s just your definition – if they are going to go in a certain route I just said that I hope you are going to be able to trade with the United States.”

Outrage

Mr Trump’s president’s visit to the UK has been accompanied by protests, with tens of thousands of people taking part in a demonstration in London.

On arrival at Chequers, the prime minister’s official country residence, Mr Trump said that he and Ms May had “probably never developed a better relationship” than during a dinner on Thursday evening at Blenheim Palace.

But MPs from across the political spectrum expressed outrage at Mr Trump’s interview, in which he criticised Ms May’s conduct of the Brexit negotiations.

The British government has sought to play down the significance of the president’s remarks, with foreign office minister Alan Duncan suggesting that Mr Trump did not fully understand the prime minister’s Brexit plan.

“Actually, events have move on somewhat, because even as was giving that interview, the white paper was being published in London. And so now that the details of the White Paper are clear, the president and the prime minister will be able to discuss this in more detail at Chequers today, with more information then he might have had in Brussels, ” Sir Alan told the BBC.

Mr Trump told the Sun that Ms May’s plan for a soft Brexit “will probably kill” any bilateral trade deal between the two allies.

“If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the EU instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal,” he said. He also criticised Ms May’s handling of the Brexit talks as “very unfortunate”.