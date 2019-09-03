Former British education secretary and pro-second referendum Conservative MP Justine Greening has confirmed that she will stand down at the next election.

The Putney MP told the Radio 4 BBC Today programme: “It has been on my mind for some time, this is not an overnight decision.”

She said that she would continue to represent her community “that heavily voted to remain” on Brexit.

Ms Greening had been expected to be one of the Tory rebels to oppose UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s push to keep a no-deal Brexit on the table.

“My concerns about the Conservative Party becoming the Brexit Party, in effect, have come to pass and my decision is that if I really want to make a difference on the ground and on social mobility, then I need to do that outside Parliament. That’s what I’m prepared to do.”

Ms Greening said Conservative leader Mr Johnson was offering a “lose-lose” situation for the country if he called a general election.

She said: “I don’t believe that the Conservative Party will offer people a sensible choice at the next election in respect of the fact that Boris Johnson is going to offer people a general election that faces them with the choice of a no-deal or Jeremy Corbyn.”

Mr Johnson is expected to call a general election for October 14th if he loses a Commons vote on Teusday aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit.

More than 12 Conzervative MPs are set to join opposition parties in an attempt to take control of the Commons timetable as a first step towards obliging the prime minister to seek an extension of the article 50 deadline. Mr Johnson has said there are no circumstances where he would seek such an extension.

Downing Street has threatened to remove the whip from any Conservative MP who opposes the government in Tuesday’s vote and to bar them from standing for the party in a general election.

Under the Fixed Term Parliament Act, the motion to hold a general election will need the support of two-thirds of MPs but at a rally in Salford on Monday night Jeremy Corbyn suggested that Labour would back it.

“I will be delighted when the election comes, I’m ready for it, you’re ready for it, we’re ready for it. We’ll take the message out there and above all we will win for the people of this country,” he said.