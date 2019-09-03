Tory rebels vow to defy Johnson’s ‘threats’ on Brexit vote

Tory MPs who have said they will vote in the Commons to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a deal have vowed not to be deterred by threats of deselection from Downing Street.

Former British chancellor Philip Hammond said threats issued against would-be rebel Tories had not worked and labelled it “rank hypocrisy” for the UK government to have looked to deal with dissenters in the party with such a heavy hand.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to call a general election for October 14th if he loses a Commons vote on Tuesday aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit.

More than 12 Conzervative MPs are set to join opposition parties in an attempt to take control of the Commons timetable as a first step towards obliging the prime minister to seek an extension of the article 50 deadline. Mr Johnson has said there are no circumstances where he would seek such an extension.

Downing Street has threatened to remove the whip from any Conservative MP who opposes the government in Tuesday’s vote and to bar them from standing for the party in a general election.

Mr Hammond said many Tories had been “incensed” over the past week or so. “I think there is a group of Conservatives who feel very strongly that now is the time to put the national interest ahead of any threats to us personally or to our careers.”

Tory rebel Dominic Grieve said he will not bow down to Mr Johnson’s threats over anti no-deal legislation. The backbencher said the deselection threats make “no difference”, despite being “painful” . He told the BBC that he wasn’t going to join another party.

“If ultimately the prime minister and leader of my party is doing something which I think is so fundamentally wrong then I can’t continue supporting it,” he said.

British education secretary and pro-second referendum Conservative MP Justine Greening has confirmed that she will stand down at the next election.

The Putney MP was expected to be one of the Tory rebels to oppose Mr Johnson’s push to keep a no-deal Brexit on the table.

“My concerns about the Conservative Party becoming the Brexit Party, in effect, have come to pass and my decision is that if I really want to make a difference on the ground and on social mobility, then I need to do that outside Parliament. That’s what I’m prepared to do.”

Ms Greening said Conservative leader Mr Johnson was offering a “lose-lose” situation for the country if he called a general election.

She said: “I don’t believe that the Conservative Party will offer people a sensible choice at the next election in respect of the fact that Boris Johnson is going to offer people a general election that faces them with the choice of a no-deal or Jeremy Corbyn.”

Under the Fixed Term Parliament Act, the motion to hold a general election will need the support of two-thirds of MPs but at a rally in Salford on Monday night Jeremy Corbyn suggested that Labour would back it.

“I will be delighted when the election comes, I’m ready for it, you’re ready for it, we’re ready for it. We’ll take the message out there and above all we will win for the people of this country,” he said. – PA