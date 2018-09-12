Tory Brexiteers claim technology can keep Border open

The Border can remain open after Brexit through the use of technology and by modifying existing arrangements, the European Research Group (ERG) of Conservative Brexiteers has claimed. In a report published in London on Wednesday, the group says that the issue of the Border has been allowed to frame negotiations over Brexit.

“The key obstacle in the negotiations is the EU’s concern that goods could enter into the single market area through the Irish Border without being compliant with EU standards or tariffs. The question for the EU is whether this risk to the integrity of the single market is so serious that it could block a free trade agreement with the UK,” it says.

The position paper was introduced by ERG chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg with a panel including former Brexit secretary David Davis, former Northern Ireland secretaries Theresa Villiers and Owen Patterson and former Northern Ireland first minister David Trimble.

It suggests that customs, VAT, product compliance and rules of origin checks could be conducted away from the Border, using trusted trader schemes and simplified procedures for declarations. It acknowledges that the island of Ireland should remain a common biosecurity zone, which would mean that current animal and plant health checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland would be maintained.

Conservative MP and European Research Group (ERG) chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg (L) listens as Britain’s former secretary of state for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) David Davis (R) speaks during a meeting in London today. Photograph: Daniel Leal- Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

“Such measures can ensure that the trade across the Irish border is maintained. The EU will be able to maintain the integrity of its internal market without erecting a hard border along its border with Northern Ireland. At the same time, the United Kingdom will be able to develop a fully independent trade policy rather than remaining a rule-taker. The one element of ‘alignment’ necessary is the maintenance of the current common biosecurity zone covering the island of Ireland, and this is not contentious,” the paper says.

Mr Rees-Mogg said the paper sought to address the Border issue from the point of view of the EU’s need to maintain the integrity of the single market and Mr Davis said it was aimed at unlocking the negotiations.

“This is a fabulously practical and sensible approach to this. The only way we are going to resolve this issue and unlock the negotiation is by engaging on a practical level with these proposals in a way that the Union has not yet done,” Mr Davis said.

But the proposals fall far short of what the EU and Ireland have demanded in a Border backstop based on the joint report agreed between the EU and Britain last December.

That report said that, unless another solution is found, Northern Ireland must remain aligned with the rules of the single market and the customs union that support North-South cooperation, the all-island economy and the Belfast agreement. Mr Davis said he interpreted that commitment as referring to alignment of outcomes rather than of rules.

The DUP’s leader at Westminster Nigel Dodds endorsed the proposals as a “positive and timely” development.

“The paper makes clear that in the event of a free trade deal being negotiated with the EU there are sensible, practical measures which can ensure they will be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic,” he said.

The report was published a day after ERG members were reported to have devoted their weekly meeting on Tuesday evening to discussing how and when to push Theresa May out of office but Mr Rees-Mogg and Mr Davis both insisted on Wednesday that she had their full support.