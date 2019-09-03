Tories lose working majority ahead of crunch Brexit vote

Former Conservative MP Philip Lee has quit the party to join the Liberal Democrats.

In a moment of high-drama in the Commons, Dr Lee crossed the floor while British prime minister Boris Johnson was delivering a statement on the recent G7 summit.

It means the government has now lost its working majority in the Commons.

“Over 27 years ago I joined the Conservative & Unionist Party led by Sir John Major . . . “It [the Tory party] is using political manipulation, bullying and lies. And it is doing these things in a deliberate and considered way.”

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson welcomed Dr Lee to the party.

Earlier Philip Hammond clashed with Mr Johnson in a fiery meeting at Downing Street ahead of the former chancellor’s planned rebellion in the Commons on Tuesday evening, accusing him of having no negotiating strategy or plan to get a new Brexit deal through parliament.

At least 14 Conservative MPs have publicly committed to backing efforts on Tuesday to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a deal including former cabinet ministers Hammond, David Gauke, Rory Stewart, Caroline Nokes and Justine Greening – despite threats they will lose the Conservative whip and lead to an early general election.

Others include former ministers Guto Bebb, Dominic Grieve, Sam Gyimah, Richard Harrington, Oliver Letwin, Dr Lee, Antoinette Sandbach and Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill.

At least six others are understood to be seriously considering joining the rebellion.

The rebel alliance will put forward an emergency motion for a vote on Tuesday allowing its members to seize control of the parliamentary agenda on Wednesday to try to pass legislation that would force Johnson to seek a three-month delay to Britain’s EU exit.

The Bill says the January 31st extension must be sought if the prime minister has not passed a new Brexit agreement by October 19th – the day after the European council meeting – unless he has finalised a replacement deal or MPs have passed a motion approving a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Hammond gave a furious interview to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, saying he was gearing up for the “fight of a lifetime”, including preparing to take the Conservative party to court if Mr Johnson deselected him as a candidate.

A last-ditch meeting with dissident Tories was convened by Mr Johnson at No 10 on Tuesday morning in an to attempt to convince waverers about the implications of the Bill and the negotiation progress. Those in attendance included Hammond, Clark, James, Soames, Burt and Milton.

A source close to the rebel group said the prime minister’s explanation was “unconvincing” about how a deal could be ratified, legally drafted, and legislated in the very short time frame when parliament is not prorogued.

Downing Street sources said officials had hit back at Mr Hammond, saying he had been advised when he was in cabinet that the process could be done in as little as 17 days.

However, several Tory MPs also left concerned that there was no new information provided on how an alternative to the Northern Ireland backstop had been devised and whether it had been provided to the EU, despite contributions in the meetings by Johnson’s EU negotiator, David Frost, who insisted they were seeing movement on the Irish side.

Mr Hammond also challenged Johnson on his claim that the EU can apply conditions to any extension. “Philip made the point that the EU cannot – according to law, and to conversations he had with EU officials when he was in office,” said one source.

In turn, Mr Johnson and Michael Gove argued that the Bill as it stood could lead only to indefinite uncertainty, suggesting it would inevitably result in a second referendum or the revoking of article 50, which rebel Tories have claimed they do not want.

What about the election date?

Meanwhile, Downing Street has vehemently rejected the idea it could change the date of a snap election beyond October 31st if MPs support the idea, amid speculation No 10 could consider alternative ways to push the idea through the Commons.

Ahead of the crunch vote this evening Mr Johnson’s spokesman condemned the plan as “a blueprint for legislative purgatory”.

No 10 has pledged that if MPs vote to allow the rebel Bill to be debated, the government will table for Wednesday a motion under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act (FTPA), calling for a general election, slated for October 14th.

Under the this legislation elections outside the usual five-year terms require a two-thirds majority in parliament, which would mean the bulk of Labour MPs would have to support the plan. However, a number of them, and rebel Tories, have said they would be worried Mr Johnson could simply change the date to beyond October 31st after the vote.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said: “It’s simply not going to happen . . . It is simply wrong to suggest that the polling date could or would be changed.”

While not committing to the mooted October 14th date the spokesman said he could guarantee an election would be held before the next European Council election on October 17th and 18th.

The Labour leadership is minded to support a general election: but only if it can find a parliamentary mechanism for ensuring that Mr Johnson cannot use it as a way of securing a no-deal Brexit. One idea being discussed is an attempt to legislate for a poll on a specific date.

However, staunch Remainers in the shadow cabinet fear that as Tony Blair warned, Labour risks falling into an “elephant trap” set by Johnson.

If the election plan under the FTPA failed to reach the required threshold in the Commons, an alternative plan would be for the government to seek an election via a simple majority, for example a one-line amendment to the act mandating an election.

A Downing Street source confirmed that other options could potentially be looked at if the FTPA method did not succeed.

It says Mr Johnson must then write to the president of the European council requesting an extension, and that Johnson must accept any alternative extension offered by the EU, though that must be put to a vote in parliament.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said: “It clearly envisages either a lengthy extension or an indefinite extension. It also sows the seeds for further legislation to be introduced on January 15th, February 12th and then every 28 days to command the government to take a specific action. It is a blueprint for legislative purgatory.” – Guardian