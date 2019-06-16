Tories ‘are toast’ if October Brexit deadline is missed, says Raab

Tory leadership hopeful Dominic Raab has warned the party will be finished unless it takes Britain out of the EU by the October 31st deadline.

“The Tory Party will be toast unless we are out by the end of October. The Conservatives cannot win an election unless we have delivered Brexit, he told Sky News’s Ridge On Sunday programme.

Mr Raab, who has said he would leave with or without a deal, defended his refusal to rule out suspending Parliament to ensure it could not block Brexit.

“What is really scandalous here is the way that people are trying to sabotage the will of the people and break their promises left, right and centre to get us out of the EU,” he said.

“The big mistake we made in these negotiations was taking no-deal off the table. When we start ruling things out we only weaken our chances of getting a deal.

“All those candidates that are going weak at the knees and saying ‘I’m not sure about this and that’, they are sending a message to the EU that they can take us for a ride. We have had three years of that. It is time to get this done,” Mr Raab said.

“We gave people a decision. Now Parliament is trying to steal it back away from them. When people voted, they voted to leave.”

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

Rival leadership contender Jeremy Hunt said he believes it is possible to negotiate a new deal with the EU that would do away with the need for an Irish Border backstop.

“When you talk to European leaders as I do they want to solve this problem,” he told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show.

“They say that if they were approached by a British prime minister, someone they were willing to deal with, who had ideas how to solve the Northern Irish border, they would be willing to re-negotiate the package.

“They are prepared to look at whether you could get much more detail onto the future relationship — potentially that could be legally-binding, let’s see — so that you don’t need a backstop,” he said.

“I would never pretend that this is going to be easy but nor is it impossible.”

Mr Hunt said it could even be done by the deadline of October 31st, but he added: “I am not committing to an October 31 hard-stop at any costs. If you do make that guarantee and you go with the wrong approach, then you are committing us to nothing other than a hard Brexit, a no-deal Brexit.”

Senior Labour MP Hilary Benn has warned parliament will try to block a new Conservative prime minister taking Britain out of the EU without a deal.

Following the defeat last week of a Labour motion to enable MPs to take control of Commons business so they could block a no-deal Brexit, Mr Benn, the chairman of the Commons Exiting the EU Committee, acknowledged this would be “difficult”.

However he said that it would not be “sustainable” for a new prime minister to ignore a vote by MPs opposing a no-deal break.

“Whoever wins the Tory leadership contest will return to find the same numbers in the House of Commons,” he told Sky News’s Ridge On Sunday programme.

“Is it seriously being argued by whoever becomes prime minister they are going to say to MPs ‘I’m going to ignore what you have just said’?”

“I don’t think that that is a politically or constitutionally sustainable position,” Mr Benn said. – PA