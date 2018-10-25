Topshop owner Philip Green named as businessman at centre of harassment claims

The retail tycoon Philip Green has been named as the businessman at the heart of the sexual harassment and bullying allegations which the Daily Telegraph was barred from reporting by an injunction.

Green, the owner of Top Shop, was named in parliament by Labour peer Peter Hain, who said he had been contacted by “somebody intimately involved in the case” and was using parliamentary privilege in the public interest.

“I feel it’s my duty under privilege to name Philip Green as the individual in question, given that the media have been subject to an injunction preventing publication of the full details of a story, which is clearly in the public interest,” he said.

Lord Hain’s intervention came after Court of Appeal judges temporarily barred the Telegraph from publishing “confidential information” from five employees about a figure the newspaper described as a “leading businessman”. The paper wants to reveal what it calls “alleged sexual harassment and racial abuse of staff”, who have been prevented from discussing their claims by non-disclosure agreements.

The newspaper said it spent eight months investigating allegations of bullying, intimidation and sexual harassment made against the businessman.

The Labour peer told the House of Lords: “Having been contacted by somebody intimately involved in the case of a powerful businessman using non-disclosure agreements and substantial payments to conceal the truth about serious and repeated sexual harassment, racist abuse and bullying which is compulsively continuing, I feel it’s my duty under parliamentary privilege to name Philip Green as the individual in question, given that the media have been subject to an injunction preventing publication of the full details of a story which is clearly in the public interest.”

- Guardian News and Media 2018