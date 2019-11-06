Tom Watson steps down as Labour deputy leader and MP

Tom Watson is quitting parliament and stepping down as Labour’s deputy leader, reopening the debate about the party’s direction under Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Watson, who is one of Labour’s best-known figures, has represented the constituency of West Bromwich East since 2001.

He has repeatedly clashed with Jeremy Corbyn, including over the Labour leader’s Brexit stance and his handling of anti-Semitism. The party’s conference in Brighton in September was overshadowed by a botched bid to abolish his post.

The Labour leader called off the attempt to clip Watson’s wings at the last minute – but it prompted soul-searching among some centrist Labour MPs about whether they could continue in the party.

Corbyn has determinedly resisted efforts by grassroots members and his shadow cabinet to persuade him to commit to backing remain at a future Brexit referendum.

He has sought to exert discipline over his frontbench in recent days, telling the Guardian on Sunday, “the debate is over” on Brexit.

Mr Watson has repeatedly intervened in the Brexit debate publicly, insisting in one recent speech, “our hearts are remain, our values are remain.”

Mr Watson is a friend of Luciana Berger, who left Labour to found the breakaway Change UK party, and has since defected to the Liberal Democrats.

After she and other Labour MPs including Chuka Umunna left, Watson formed a caucus he called the “future Britain” group, saying he felt the voice of social democrats was not being heard in the party’s decision-making.

Increasingly alienated

He had served as Mr Corbyn’s shadow culture secretary, and only this week made a pre-election announcement that the party would restore free TV licences to the over-75s.

Watson is the most prominent of a string of centrist Labour MPs to leave Labour or quit parliament altogether since Mr Corbyn took over his party in 2016. Others have included Tristram Hunt and Andy Burnham, now metropolitan mayor of Manchester.

Mr Watson had told friends in recent months that he felt increasingly alienated from his party – and some allies had even begun to speculate that he could be considering joining the Lib Dems.

Mr Corbyn had made efforts to build bridges with his deputy in recent weeks but shadow cabinet colleagues said he appeared detached and had failed to attend a number of recent meetings.

He has also become an advocate for healthy eating and exercise, after drastically losing weight following a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. – Guardian