Three people hospitalised after suspected Manchester terror attack

Counter-terror police are investigating after a man stabbed multiple members of the public at a Manchester shopping centre.

British police said a man in his 40s had been arrested on suspicion of an act of terrorism after the incident.

Three people were taken to hospital with stab injuries following the attack at the Arndale Centre at about 11am on Friday. Witnesses described a scene of terror as shoppers, some with injuries, sought refuge in stores.

Greater Manchester Police initially stated five people had been injured, but later amended the figure to four. A 19-year-old woman and another woman for whom no age was given were both taken to hospital with stab injuries and their condition was described as stable by the force. A man in his 50s was also hospitalised with stab wounds, while a woman in her 40s was treated by paramedics at the scene but was not stabbed.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police earlier said: “In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them.

“Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances.

“A man in his 40s – who was arrested at the scene . . . remains in custody for questioning.”

Social media posts showed a large number of officers at the scene.

North West Ambulance Service said it attended after being called at 11.17am to a stabbing incident.

The service refused to give details on the severity of the injuries.

‘Lunging at people’

A shop worker, who gave his name only as Jordan (23), told the PA news agency: “A man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people, one of which came into my store visibly shaken with a small graze.

“Soon after, security staff told all retail staff to close their doors and move the public to the back of the stores.”

Jordan, who has only been working at the centre for a few months, said the attack took place on the ground floor.

Police and forensic officers outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester after a stabbing incident. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Freddie Houlder (22) from Market Drayton was in the Arndale Centre when he heard “a load of screams just outside” the shop he was in.

He said a woman then came into the shop and told others “a guy just ran past the shop and tried to stab me”.

Mr Houlder added: “Luckily she had quite a thick jacket – she thought originally it was a fake knife because of how easily it grazed off but police came in and said it was a real knife and she burst in to tears.”

He said he was evacuated several minutes later at which point he saw “a bunch of curtains covering someone seriously injured or dead, I don’t know”.

“I definitely don’t think it was gang violence because this guy was going around trying to stab random people, I believe.” –PA/Reuters