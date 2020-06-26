Three dead, suspect shot by police following Glasgow attack

Three people have been killed and an alleged perpetrator shot by police during an attack in central Glasgow.

Police confirmed that an officer was also injured in the incident and was receiving treatment in hospital. They said the incident had been contained and that there was no danger to the general public, but they urged people to avoid the area.

Armed officers entered a building next to the Park Inn hotel on West George Street, as members of the public exited with their arms raised, according to witness footage posted online. More than a dozen police vehicles were in attendance.

The Guardian understands that counter-terrorism police are monitoring the situation.

The Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said the reports were “truly dreadful” and that she was being updated on the situation. The UK home secretary, Priti Patel, said: “Deeply alarming reports coming from Glasgow. Please follow police advice and avoid the area. Thoughts are with the emergency services as they continue to respond to this incident.”

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, posted on Twitter that it was aware of reports that a police officer had been stabbed in the incident. “Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support. Please allow our colleagues the space to do their jobs. Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.”

Witnesses reported seeing one person being taken to an ambulance on a stretcher.

Photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @Milroy1717 of emergency services presence in West George Street, Glasgow, as a serious police incident has closed roads in the city centre. Photograph: @Milroy1717/PA Wire

A traffic information bulletin issued by Glasgow city council said: “Due to a serious police incident the following roads are currently closed until further notice: West George Street - between Hope Street and West Nile Street; Renfield Street - between West Regent Street and St Vincent Street. Renfield Street traffic is being diverted onto West Nile Street and road users should avoid the area if possible.”

The Guardian understands that the Park Inn hotel was one of a number of hotels used to house asylum seekers during the coronavirus pandemic. - Guardian