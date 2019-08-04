Threat of heavy rain as work continues to stabilise Derbyshire dam

Thunderstorms threaten to bring more unwanted rainfall to a Derbyshire town where a damaged dam is feared to be at risk of collapse.

Dozens more homes have been evacuated in Whaley Bridge ahead of expected bad weather on Sunday, as emergency workers continue their efforts to prevent the dam giving way.

There remains a threat to life in the town and 55 further properties were cleared in the Horwich End area this weekend, on top of around 1,500 residents who had already been evacuated.

Water levels at the Toddbrook Reservoir in the town had been reduced by 1.3 metres since Thursday, the Department for the Environment said on Saturday evening.

The fire service said 35 per cent of the water had been pumped out by Sunday morning but would not give further details on the level it had been brought down to, nor the level that must be reached for the dam to be considered safe.

Police have warned the 180-year-old structure remains in a “critical condition” with a breach still a “very real threat”.

Forecasters warned of the potential for up to 40mm of rain to fall in just an hour or two on Sunday afternoon.

While residents had been allowed to return to their homes for brief periods this weekend to collect essential items, police said no one would be allowed to return on Sunday ahead of expected heavy rainfall.

Gavin Tomlinson, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said crews had been working “tirelessly” overnight.

He added: “This work will continue until engineers are confident that the water is at a safe level and the risk has been mitigated.”

He said he hoped people may be able to return to their homes by the end of the week.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place for much of northern England and the Midlands, including the area around the reservoir.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the area on Friday and promised that the damaged reservoir would have a “major rebuild” as he met locals at nearby Chapel-en-le-Frith High School.

An RAF Chinook has dropped more than 400 sandbags, and around 150 firefighters have been using high-volume pumps to remove excess water from the reservoir.

Residents are expected to be updated on the situation at a meeting on Sunday evening.

The reservoir is on the north-west edge of the Peak District National Park and was built in 1831, according to experts, although the Environment Agency records it as being built in 1840-41. – PA