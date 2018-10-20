Thousands to attend protest over ‘dog’s dinner’ Brexit plan

Thousands of anti-Brexit campaigners expected to descend on central London calling for a fresh referendum on Saturday.

Young voters will lead the march, which organisers expect to be attended by more than 100,000 people and will culminate in a rally where exit plans are to be branded a “dog’s dinner”.

Celebrity cook Delia Smith, Dragons’ Den businesswoman Deborah Meaden and London Mayor Sadiq Khan are among the speakers at the event, which is being compered by broadcasters Richard Bacon and Mariella Frostrup.

Labour’s Lord Adonis, a campaigner for People’s Vote, which is pushing for a referendum on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, said: “Brexit’s becoming a dog’s dinner.

“This week’s fresh chaos and confusion over Brexit negotiations has exposed how even the best deal now available will be a bad one for Britain.

“It’s a mess that nobody voted for and the reason we’re in such a growing crisis is that those cheerleading for Brexit know the promises they made can never be kept.

“Voters will neither forgive nor forget if MPs allow this miserable Brexit to proceed without people being given the final say.”

Coachloads

Some 150 coachloads of people from across the UK are expected to head to the march, with around 30 vehicles sponsored by famous names including football manager Alan Pardew, actor Natascha McElhone, writer Armando Iannucci, former footballer Jamie Carragher and singer Olly Alexander.

The march will begin at midday in Park Lane before the rally in Parliament Square.

Video messages will be played from comedians Mitch Benn and Patrick Kielty as well as former footballer Gary Lineker.

Carmen Smith, a For our Future’s Sake supporter from Wales, who will be speaking at the event, said: “The biggest problems are still to be negotiated, many of the consequences are still being concealed and, if we carry on like this, the arguments will never end.

“That’s why the People’s Vote March for the Future will be led by thousands of young people — students, apprentices and everyone starting out in life — whose voices have too often been ignored.

“Democracy means you don’t have to accept this. Time is short. The issue is urgent.” - PA