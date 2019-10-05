Thousands attend Scottish independence march in Edinburgh

Thousands of people have attended a pro-Scottish independence march through the streets of Edinburgh as organisers insist momentum is growing in the face of a possible no-deal Brexit.

Groups and organisations that support separation from the UK joined the All Under One Banner (AUOB) procession on Saturday in the final event of the year, following marches in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Perth over the summer.

AUOB hoped to get at least 100,000 people to take part in the rally.

The march began at Holyrood Park and was expected to end in the Meadows, causing a series of road closures in the city centre of the capital.

Bands, bikers, dogs, people in fancy dress and countless Saltire flags were all part of the rally with demonstrators chanting, “What do we want? Independence.”

Lots of Irish tricolours and Catalan flags at the Edinburgh march for Scottish independence. #AUOBEdinburgh pic.twitter.com/UrpsUujfoy — Paddy Logue (@paddylogue) October 5, 2019

Scottish independce supporters march along the George IV Bridge in Edinburgh on Saturday. Photograph: Paddy Logue

Gemma MacFadyen (34) from Edinburgh was among those at the rally and has backed Scottish independence since she was a child.

She said: “To be honest, after the last referendum I was a bit deflated and disenfranchised and I was not going to be taking part any more.

“But recently after a trip to the west coast of Scotland I’ve been re-inspired – so I’m here today.”

AUOB’s rally through Edinburgh in October last year was estimated by organisers to have attracted more than 100,000 people, although Police Scotland put the attendance figure to about 20,000.

Harry Baird (19) an apprentice marine engineer from Orkney said: “There’s a lot more than I thought I would see, to be honest.

“[I want] more radical and instant Scottish independence. Any change from what it is now would be worth it.”

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, did not join the event but said she was there “in spirit”. – Guardian News and Media 2019