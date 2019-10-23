Thirty-nine people found dead in a container in Essex

A murder investigation has begun after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on an industrial estate in Essex in southern England.

The victims, found at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, included one teenager, Essex Police said.

A 25-year-old lorry driver from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Early indications suggest there 38 are adults and one teenager, police said. The lorry is from Bulgaria and entered Britain at Holyhead, North Wales, one of the main ports on the Irish Sea for ferries from Ireland.

However, a senior security source in Northern Ireland said it was his understanding the container did not originate on the island of Ireland.

The industrial estate is located by the River Thames, about 30km from central London.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: “This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

“We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.

“We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate.

“We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue.

“I appreciate this cordon is going to disrupt the activity of local businesses in the area and we will work to ensure that disruption is kept as short as possible.

“We are working with Thurrock Council to mitigate against any impact our investigation scene will have locally.”

Police will issue a statement regarding the discovery will be delivered at Grays Police Station at 11.30am.

British prime minister Boris Johnson has said he is “appalled” and that his thoughts are with those who lost their lives.

“I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex,” Mr Johnson said. “I am receiving regular updates from the Home Office and will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened,” he said. “My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “Shocked & saddened by this utterly tragic incident in Grays. Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations.”

Paige Wade was driving past the industrial park at 4.15am on the way home from work.

She told the PA news agency: “I had just finished work while driving up Motherwell Way and all you could see was blue flashing lights, as I was driving past there was police tape to cordon off the start of Eastern Avenue.

“I knew it was serious because of how many police cars and ambulances were there, but the police had parked their cars across the whole access of the road so you couldn’t see anything.

“There’s always lorries around there as they park up there for the night.”

A restaurant worker in the industrial estate, who did not want to be named, said the area was cordoned off by police on Wednesday morning.

“There’s a lot of police and forensics,” the Big Blue Food Bus employee told the PA news agency. “We’ve just seen what has been said online. It’s awful. “We thought maybe someone had broken into a lorry, but it’s just awful.”– PA