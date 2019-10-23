Thirty-nine people found dead in a container in Essex

A murder investigation has begun after 39 bodies were found inside a container on a Bulgarian-registered lorry at an industrial estate in Essex in southern England.

The victims, found at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, included one teenager, Essex Police said. The industrial estate is by the River Thames, about 30km from central London.

A lorry driver (25) from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Early indications suggest there are 38 adults and one teenager, police said. They said the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered Britain at Holyhead in north Wales, one of the main ports on the Irish Sea for ferries from Ireland.

However, a senior security source in Northern Ireland said it was his understanding the container did not originate on the island of Ireland.

Gardaí are trying to establish if the truck used a ferry service from an Irish port to Holyhead.

They are also seeking to establish if the lorry found in Essex was the same one that entered Britain through Holyhead.

Containers can be carried by several trucks and drivers on long international journeys. In people-smuggling cases, migrants can be switched between vehicles en route.

However, if evidence emerges the people were in the back of a truck that transited through Ireland it would raise security and other concerns. Informed sources said it would take time to establish the movements of the impounded truck, the container, the arrested man and the 39 victims.

Garda Headquarters has yet to make a statement on the case.

Bulgaria’s foreign ministry said it could not confirm yet whether the truck had started its journey from the country. “We are still checking the information, published in the British media, and we’re contacting the authorities,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Tsvetana Krasteva said.

‘Tragic incident’

Police officers in forensic suits are examining the large white container on a red truck next to warehouses at the site. Police sealed off the surrounding area of the industrial estate with large green barriers.

I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex. I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 23, 2019

Aerial footage from the scene shows forensic officers walking in and out of the lorry which is parked on Eastern Avenue opposite Pirtek and Hydraquip. Two tents have been erected — one in front of the lorry and one behind it with police vehicles on either side.

Chief Supt Andrew Mariner said: “This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

“We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.

“We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate.

“We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue.

“I appreciate this cordon is going to disrupt the activity of local businesses in the area and we will work to ensure that disruption is kept as short as possible.

“We are working with Thurrock Council to mitigate against any impact our investigation scene will have locally.”

Organised

Although it is thought the lorry may have entered Holyhead via Dublin, Seamus Leheny, Northern Ireland policy manager with the Freight Transport Association, said there were a lot of unanswered questions.

“I understand it was a Bulgarian-registered container and the driver was from Northern Ireland, but there are a lot of things we need to find out.

“Did the same driver accompany the load since the people were put into it? The trailer may have arrived into Ireland unaccompanied, so there could have been two to three drivers involved. We just don’t know yet, and we don’t have the history of its movement.

“We’re also not sure where the people entered the vehicle – was it in Ireland, or in continental Europe? If it was in Europe, there are criminal gangs that specialise in this. Lorry drivers are often threatened to take people at Calais.”

Mr Leheny said if the container had arrived in the United Kingdom from Holyhead, the only possible route was from Dublin, and that it may have arrived in Ireland from France. He also said was possible that the driver could have picked up the container without knowing what was in it.

“While there are all these unanswered questions, with freight things are easily traced, so we will be able to join the dots and see how it got there,” he said.

“You do hear of migrants hiding in the back of lorries, but I’ve never heard of anything on this scale.

“Thirty-nine people don’t get into the back of a lorry unnoticed. This has to have been organised.”

‘Appalled’

British prime minister Boris Johnson has said he is “appalled” and that his thoughts are with those who lost their lives.

“I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex,” Mr Johnson said. “I am receiving regular updates from the Home Office and will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened,” he said. “My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones.”

In a written statement, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I’m shocked and saddened by this utterly tragic incident in Grays. My heart goes out to all those affected.

“Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations. Home Office immigration officials will be working closely alongside them to establish how this horrific event came to happen.”

People who work on the industrial estate spoke of their shock. Dan Peters, managing director of Pirtek, a hydraulic maintenance company, said: “We’re not able to gain access to our units to open up for daily business. Obviously, it’s terrible news.”

Mr Peters said the industrial estate is made up of courier and logistics companies.

In 2000, British customs officials found the bodies of 58 Chinese people crammed into a tomato truck at the port of Dover. Seven men were jailed by a Dutch court for their role in the human-smuggling operation and the Dutch lorry driver was jailed for 14 years. – Additional reporting: PA/Reuters