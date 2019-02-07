Theresa May travels to Brussels for talks on Irish backstop

Theresa May travels to Brussels on Thursday to ask for legally binding changes to the withdrawal agreement she agreed last year to ensure that Britain cannot be “trapped” in the Northern Ireland backstop. However, her visit has been overshadowed by a row over remarks by European Council president Donald Tusk suggesting that “a place in hell” awaits those who advocated Brexit without making a plan for it.

In separate meetings with Mr Tusk, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, Mrs May will seek a guarantee that the backstop – designed to ensure no hard border in Ireland after Brexit – will be temporary.

“The prime minister is open to different ways to achieve this, but is clear it must be legally binding, and therefore will require changes to the withdrawal agreement,” Downing Street said.

Mrs May will acknowledge that securing such changes will not be easy, and that the withdrawal agreement “was the product of much hard work” and was negotiated in good faith.

However, she will say that Westminster’s overwhelming rejection of the deal sends an unequivocal message that change is needed.

“Last week parliament made clear that for the first time it could support the withdrawal agreement subject to changes to the backstop. Importantly, MPs also reiterated their absolute commitment to both avoiding a hard border and leaving the EU with a deal,” Downing Street said.

Concerns

“Jeremy Corbyn has said he also has concerns about the backstop – so this is an issue that needs to be resolved, not just for our Conservative MPs and the DUP, but for MPs across the House.”

Mrs May’s effective deputy prime minister has said he hopes to have Brexit talks with members of Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet in an effort to break the Commons deadlock.

David Lidington said he and Brexit secretary Steve Barclay want to sit down with Labour frontbenchers. But Mr Lidington said Labour’s key Brexit policy on a customs union with Brussels was “wishful thinking”.

He said he had not had any “direct overtures” from Labour, but suggested he would be willing to discuss the situation with shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer or shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry.

“If it’s Keir Starmer or Emily Thornberry or anybody else, the idea is — if this goes forward — it would be me and Steve Barclay who would be sitting down and meeting them,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “Let’s hope those conversations can take place.” The prospect of talks was raised after Mr Corbyn wrote to Mrs May setting out the conditions that would need to be met for Labour to support a Brexit deal. Mr Corbyn called for a “permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union” which would include “alignment with the union customs code, a common external tariff and an agreement on commercial policy that includes a UK say on future EU trade deals”.