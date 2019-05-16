Theresa May to ‘agree timetable’ for departure at June meeting

British prime minister Theresa May will meet the Conservatives’ backbench 1922 Committee after her latest attempt to pass her Brexit deal in early June to agree the timetable for her departure, the committee’s chairman said on Thursday.

“The prime minister is determined to secure our departure from the European Union and is devoting her efforts to securing the second reading of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in the week commencing 3rd June 2019 and the passage of that Bill and the consequent departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union by the summer,” Graham Brady said in a statement following a meeting with Mrs May.

“We have agreed that she and I will meet following the second reading of the Bill to agree a timetable for the election of a new leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.”

Earlier, Boris Johnson publicly threw his hat into the ring for the party leadership, saying he is determined to see Brexit become a reality.

Addressing insurance brokers at a conference in Manchester, he said: “I’m going to go for it. Of course I’m going to go for it. I don’t think that is any particular secret to anybody. But you know, there is no vacancy at present.”

The former foreign secretary had initially made light of a question on whether he intended to make a bid to replace Mrs May as prime minister. “We’ve run out of time,” he joked. However, he then went on: “But I’ll answer your question nonetheless. There’s no vacancy. On the other hand, what I will say is that there has been a real lack of grip and dynamism in the way we’ve approached these talks.

“We’ve failed over the past three years to put forward a convincing narrative about how we exploit the opportunities of Brexit.

“All I can say, as tactfully and usefully, as I can, is that I have a boundless appetite to try to get it right, and to help the country to get on the right path.” – Reuters/Guardian