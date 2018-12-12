Theresa May says she will not lead Tories into next election as ballot closes in confidence vote

British prime minister Theresa May is facing a vote of confidence in her leadership on Wednesday evening after more than 48 of her MPs wrote to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee calling for a challenge over her Brexit deal.

The secret ballot among Tory MPs opened at 6pm and remained open until 8pm, with a result expected before 10pm.

Mrs May addressed members of the Conservative 1922 Committee at 5pm before the ballot opened.

Conservative MPs gather in committee room 14 in the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, ahead of their vote of confidence in party leader and PM Theresa May. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A banging of desks could be heard from outside committee room 14 in the Palace of Westminster as she addressed the meeting.

Mrs May reportedly told those present she will not stand at the next general election, due in 2022, as she recognised that the party did not want her to lead them into the vote. However, she said there would not be a snap election.

She also said she wanted to come back by January 21st with something on the backstop, a provision to avoid a hard Border in Ireland that is enshrined in her Brexit withdrawal deal, that the DUP would accept.

In a statement outside Number 10 on Wednesday morning, Mrs May said: “I will contest that vote with everything I’ve got.”

A planned trip to Dublin to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was cancelled, with Mrs May instead remaining in London “to make the case for my leadership with my parliamentary colleagues”.

“A change of leadership in the Conservative Party now would put our country’s future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it,” said Mrs May.

A leadership election would not change the fundamentals of the Brexit negotiation, she said.

“Weeks spent tearing ourselves apart will only create more division just as we should be standing together to serve our country. None of that would be in the national interest. The only people whose interests would be served would be Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell.”

Mrs May also said that a new leader would not have time to renegotiate Brexit and secure parliamentary approval by the UK’s planned exit from the EU at the end of March, meaning the article 50 withdrawal notice would have to be extended or rescinded.

The challenge follows the prime minister’s decision to postpone a vote in Parliament on her Brexit deal rather than face certain defeat amid widespread Conservative opposition to the terms of the backstop.

Arlene Foster, the leader of the DUP, which supports Mrs May’s minority government, said after a meeting with Mrs May on Wednesday that a new Tory leader was not necessary to get a better Brexit deal, but warned that “tinkering around the edges” of the withdrawal agreement would not be enough to win the DUP’s support for the deal.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker spoke by telephone on Wednesday evening, and an Irish Government spokesman said both insisted that the withdrawal agreement “cannot be reopened or contradicted”.

The pair “both agreed that the withdrawal agreement is a balanced compromise and the best outcome available”.

Voting process

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, had confirmed the ballot would be held in the House of Commons.

“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made as soon as possible in the evening,” he said.

Almost 200 of the 317 Conservative MPs have declared they will support Mrs May in the confidence motion, enough to prevent her from being ousted.

In a bid to bolster her position, the Conservative whip was restored on Wednesday to Burton MP Andrew Griffiths and Dover MP Charlie Elphicke.

However, there was consternation over the restoration of the whip to Mr Griffiths, a former chief of staff to Mrs May who had been suspended over suggestive text messages.

On Wednesday afternoon, government ministers in the House of Lords issued a statement in support of Mrs May.

The statement read: “The government frontbench team in the House of Lords fully supports the prime minister.

“Theresa May is the right person to lead both the country and the Conservative Party and we urge our colleagues in the Commons to vote to support her this evening.”

Prime minister’s questions

At prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Mrs May told MPs she had “made some progress” in Brexit talks following her dash to Europe after cancelling the parliamentary vote on her deal, before saying that the opposition British Labour Party’s approach to the issue was: “No plan, no clue, no Brexit.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warned “nothing has changed” with Mrs May’s Brexit deal and demanded a vote on it before Christmas.

Tory grandee Ken Clarke used the opportunity to hit out at his colleagues for calling the leadership vote, labelling it “unhelpful, irrelevant and irresponsible”.

The former cabinet minister said: “At a time of grave national crisis on an issue that we all agree is hugely important to future generations, can the prime minister think of anything more unhelpful, irrelevant and irresponsible than for the Conservative Party to embark on weeks of a Conservative leadership election?”

In Dublin, Ministers and spokespeople were instructed to “go dark” and refrain from commenting on the Conservative motion, though it is clear that the Irish Government hopes that Mrs May wins the vote and goes on to gain the backing of the House of Commons for the withdrawal treaty.

One Government source speculated that if Mrs May has a strong win in the vote on the no-confidence motion, Conservative waverers might rally behind her, while EU leaders could be prompted to give her concessions to make a Commons vote on the deal easier to pass.

‘No change’

In the Dáil on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar had said that the substance of the Brexit withdrawal treaty could not be changed, and while he and other EU leaders would work to provide assurances to the UK in terms of future relations, there could be no question of removing the Border backstop.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald responded to the uncertainty by stepping up calls for a referendum on Irish unity in the event of a “no-deal” Brexit.

German chancellor Angela Merkel has also reiterated that the EU would not change the Brexit deal it has spent two years negotiating, ahead of an EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

Mrs May’s spokesman said on Wednesday afternoon that the PM would raise the issue of the backstop at the summit.

“It is obviously an opportunity for the PM to address the 27 [other EU leaders] about the message that the House of Commons has sent about wanting more assurances about the backstop,” he said.

Speculation that a challenge to Mrs May could be imminent was fuelled after chief whip Julian Smith and Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis were seen leaving Number 10 following late-night consultations on Tuesday.

Statements of loyalty

Immediate statements of loyalty for Mrs May were issued by every MP in cabinet, including several who have been touted as possible successors.

Home secretary Sajid Javid said: “The last thing our country needs right now is a Conservative Party leadership election. Will be seen as self-indulgent and wrong. PM has my full support and is best person to ensure we leave EU on 29 March.”

Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “I am backing Theresa May tonight. Being PM [is the] most difficult job imaginable right now and the last thing the country needs is a damaging and long leadership contest.

“Brexit was never going to be easy but she is the best person to make sure we actually leave the EU on March 29th.”

In a joint statement, the chairman of the European Research Group of eurosceptic Tory backbenchers Jacob Rees-Mogg and his deputy Steve Baker said: “Theresa May’s plan would bring down the government if carried forward. But our party will rightly not tolerate it.

“Conservatives must now answer whether they wish to draw ever closer to an election under Mrs May’s leadership. In the national interest, she must go.” – Additional reporting: PA/Reuters