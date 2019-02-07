Theresa May kicks off crunch Brussels talks in wake of ‘hell’ row

British prime minister Theresa May arrived in Brussels on Thursday for crunch Brexit talks after insisting that the UK must not be “trapped” in a backstop deal on the Irish Border.

Mrs May is meeting EU leaders on Thursday in the wake of comments by European Council president Donald Tusk on Wednesday saying there was a “special place in hell” for those who pushed for Brexit without a plan.

The British prime minister was greeted by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters. Both leaders struck a business-like stance as they posed for pictures, but did not answer questions.

One reporter asked: “Is this hell prime minister?”

David Lidington, who is effectively Mrs May’s deputy, said Mr Tusk’s comment “wasn’t the most brilliant diplomacy in the world”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think Mr Tusk was venting yesterday, but I don’t think that will detract from what I expect to be a courteous and sensible grown-up discussion between the different EU leaders and the Prime Minister.”

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

Mrs May’s latest diplomatic offensive comes as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wrote to Mrs May setting out five demands, including joining a customs union, that would need to be met for Labour to back the government’s withdrawal deal on Brexit.

Mrs May is using the top-level Brussels talks with Mr Juncker, Mr Tusk and other prominent EU figures to press for legally binding guarantees on the Northern Ireland backstop. At present the backstop, which is intended to prevent the return of a hard Border in Ireland, would see the UK continue to obey EU customs rules after a transition period if no wider trade deal had been reached.

In Brussels on Wednesday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar again received reassurances that Brussels backed Dublin’s position on the necessity for the backstop.

Downing Street said that Mrs May is “open to different ways” of achieving her objectives on the backstop, a measure that Mrs May herself agreed to as part of a deal with the EU last year.

She is using today’s the meetings to state that the British parliament has sent “an unequivocal message that change is required”.

One of the British prime minister’s key messages for EU leaders is that the House of Commons has made it clear it could support the withdrawal agreement as long as concerns about the backstop are addressed.

Among the prominent EU figures Mrs May is meeting is European Parliament Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt who joined in with Mr Tusk’s Brexit “hell” analogy.

Mr Verhofstadt tweeted that Lucifer would not welcome such Brexiteers because “after what they did to Britain they would even manage to divide Hell”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reported that Mrs May is seeking to delay another Commons “meaningful vote” on the British government’s Brexit stance until the end of February — just a month before the UK is scheduled to quit the EU on March 29th.