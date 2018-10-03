Theresa May calls for Conversative unity on Brexit

Splits over Brexit risk derailing the UK’s departure from the European Union entirely, Theresa May has warned her warring Conservative party.

The prime minister, whose position has come under intense pressure following the publication of her Chequers blueprint for Brexit, told the Conservative Party conference: “We need to come together.”

Dancing onto the stage in the city of Birmingham to ABBA’s Dancing Queen to a standing ovation, Ms May poked fun at herself after her dance moves were mocked on a trip to Africa and after last year’s conference when her speech was disrupted by a coughing fit, a stage intruder and a disintegrating set.

She said that while she was working to reach agreement with Brussels, the “resilience and ingenuity” of the British people would be able to cope with a no-deal Brexit.

Ms May’s strategy has come under fire from Brexiteers - including former foreign secretary Boris Johnson - who claim it will leave the UK tied too closely to EU rules without any say over them.

He used a high-profile speech on Tuesday to call on Ms May to “chuck Chequers” and pursue a Canada-style free trade deal instead.

But Ms May, who did not mention Mr Johnson by name, warned against causing division.

It was “no surprise we have had a range of different views expressed this week”, she said. “Even if we do not all agree on every part of this proposal, we need to come together.

“Leadership is doing what you believe to be right, and having the courage and determination to see it through, and that’s what I’ve been doing on Brexit.”

She warned Tories that the Labour Party would “accept any deal the EU chose to offer”.

She also highlighted the prospect of a second referendum - the People’s Vote campaign - warning that another plebiscite would damage trust in politics.

“A second referendum would be a politicians’ vote: politicians telling people they got it wrong the first time and should try again,” she said.

Faced with those threats to Brexit, Ms May warned her critics: “If we all go off in different directions in pursuit of our own visions of the perfect Brexit, we risk ending up with no Brexit at all.”

BTheresa May dances a few steps as she takes the stage to give her keynote address on the fourth and final day of the Conservative Party Conference. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

She said the Chequers plan was the only way to secure frictionless trade in goods while preserving the status of Northern Ireland within the UK.

“No simple free trade agreement could achieve that, not even one that makes use of the very latest technology,” she said.

The prime minister repeated her call for “respect” from the European Union and stressed that she would not accept “a deal at any cost”.

She acknowledged that a no-deal Brexit, with tariffs and border checks, would be a “bad outcome” for both sides.

“It would be tough at first, but the resilience and ingenuity of the British people would see us through,” she said.

With no agreement with the EU over the divorce or a future relationship, the last day of the conference marks the beginning of what some officials predict will be a frenzied couple of weeks of diplomacy between London and Brussels as the two sides try to secure a deal to end more than 40 years of partnership.

Ms May and her team face weeks of difficult conversations with Brussels to win a deal, but she also faces challenges from inside her own party and from her partners in parliament, the Democratic Unionist Party.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has used the conference to loudly set out her red lines for Brexit, repeating that she will not accept a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

“The red line is blood red,” she told the BBC.