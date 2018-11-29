Theresa May agrees to take part in live TV debate on Brexit deal

British prime minister Theresa May has accepted an offer from the BBC to take part in a live television debate on her Brexit plan on Sunday, December 9th.

The debate is expected to also feature Britain’s Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

In a tweet on its news press feed, the BBC said: “We’ve just heard the Prime Minister has accepted the BBC’s offer to take part in a debate on the Brexit deal on Sunday December 9.

“We’re delighted she’s agreed and hope to hear soon from the Labour Party. “We have been discussing debate formats with both parties and will announce further details soon.”

The debate comes ahead of a key vote on December 11th on the Brexit withdrawal agreement reached between the UK and the European Union and a crucial European summit later that week.

Downing Street and the Leader of the Opposition’s office are believed to have sat down with the four main broadcasters to hear their pitches before deciding on who to go with.

Number 10’s preference is said to have been with the BBC, as it was the most “rounded” and focused on the deal, not the wider political situation.

The BBC had initially suggested the debate would place on Thursday December 6th. But after Mr Corbyn’s office expressed a preference to go with ITV’s offer of a Sunday night broadcast, it offered to switch to Sunday as well.

Downing Street was reportedly happy to go with that option, and it is now waiting for Labour to say whether it is willing to proceed. Appearing on TV show This Morning, Mr Corbyn said the ITV offer was “the most sensible”.

A spokesman for the Labour leader declined to comment on the BBC’s announcement. But a Labour source suggested the party prefers ITV’s offer, saying its pitch was stronger and in a better slot. It is believed ITV has been willing to move the final of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to accommodate the head-to head between Mrs May and Mr Corbyn. - PA