‘The buck stops here’: Boris Johnson becomes new UK prime minister

Boris Johnson used his first speech as prime minister of the United Kingdom to insist that Brexit will be delivered, and that he will give the country “the leadership it deserves”.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, the Tory leader said he would meet the October 31st deadline “no ifs or buts”. Mr Johnson promised he would “change this country for the better”.

Arriving in Downing Street after being invited by Queen Elizabeth to form a government during an audience at Buckingham Palace, Mr Johnson vowed to prove the Brexit doubters wrong.

He said: “I am standing before you today, to tell you the British people, that those critics are wrong – the doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters are going to get it wrong again.”

Boris Johnson: ‘It is of course vital at the same time that we prepare for the remote possibility that Brussels refuses any further to negotiate and we are forced to come out with no-deal.’ Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

He added: “And we are going to fulfil the repeated promises of Parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31st, no ifs or buts.

“And we will do a new deal, a better deal that will maximise the opportunities of Brexit while allowing us to develop a new and exciting partnership with the rest of Europe based on free trade and mutual support.

“I have every confidence that in 99 days’ time we will have cracked it.”

He promised action to fix the social care crisis, make the streets safe and improve the NHS.

He said: “I will take personal responsibility for the change I want to see.

“Never mind the backstop, the buck stops here.”

But on the issue of the Irish Border – the main stumbling block in reaching a Brexit deal – Mr Johnson said he was “convinced” a solution could be found without checks at the Irish Border and without the “anti-democratic backstop”.

He added: “It is of course vital at the same time that we prepare for the remote possibility that Brussels refuses any further to negotiate and we are forced to come out with no-deal.

“Not because we want that outcome, of course not, but because it is only common sense to prepare.”

WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister @BorisJohnson makes his first statement in Downing Street https://t.co/CmYEUUhCzg — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 24, 2019

President of the European Council Donald Tusk tweeted his congratulations on Wednesday saying: “Dear Boris, congratulations on your appointment. I look forward to meeting you to discuss – in detail – our cooperation.”

Farewell

Mrs May’s farewell speech in Downing Street was disrupted by a cry of “stop Brexit” from a protester outside. In reply, she joked: “I think not.” But she made clear her desire for Mr Johnson to seek a deal with Brexit, having previously warned about the risks of a no-deal departure. Flanked by husband Philip, she said: “I repeat my warm congratulations to Boris on winning the Conservative leadership election.

“I wish him and the Government he will lead every good fortune in the months and years ahead.

“Their successes will be our country’s successes, and I hope that they will be many.” But she added: “Of course, much remains to be done – the immediate priority being to complete our exit from the European Union in a way that works for the whole United Kingdom.”

Resignations

One of Mrs May’s final acts as prime minister was to receive the resignations of Philip Hammond, David Gauke and Rory Stewart from their cabinet roles. Her effective deputy prime minister David Lidington also announced he was standing down from the government.

Mr Johnson was preparing a sweeping cabinet shake-up that could see his rival in the Tory leadership contest Jeremy Hunt return to the backbenches after refusing to accept a demotion.

Mr Johnson is promising to promote women and Tory MPs from ethnic minority backgrounds to form “a cabinet for modern Britain” after he arrives in Downing Street shortly after 4pm.

In his resignation letter, chancellor Mr Hammond said the new prime minister should be “free to choose a chancellor who is fully aligned with his policy position”.

Britain’s former chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond arrives at the BBC studios in London, Britain, July 21st, 2019. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

He wrote : “Despite the uncertainty created by the unresolved issue of Brexit, we have been able to make notable progress in rebuilding the public finances and preparing the British economy for the opportunities ahead.”

Mr Johnson will immediately begin the process of clearing out some of Mrs May’s cabinet and start naming his new top team, but already there are tensions surfacing.

Mr Hunt, foreign secretary, has turned down the offer of defence secretary and has told Mr Johnson he will return to the backbenches unless he stays in his current job or is made chancellor, home secretary or deputy prime minister.

Much attention will focus on Mr Johnson’s choice of chancellor, with home secretary Sajid Javid, Treasury chief secretary Liz Truss and health secretary Matt Hancock all vying for the post.

Mr Hancock told the BBC’s Today programme that Mr Johnson wanted to “start immediately on the domestic agenda as well as delivering on Brexit” and said there was “fiscal firepower” available to start improving public services.

Mr Hancock also rejected claims by US president Donald Trump that Mr Johnson was “Britain Trump” and was working with Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party. He said the new prime minister was a liberal Conservative who wanted to crush the Brexit Party.

He insisted that “Boris doesn’t want an early election”, in spite of growing speculation in the Conservative party that the new prime minister could seek an early poll because of his evaporating parliamentary majority.

Boris Johnson waves from the door of Number 10, Downing Street after speaking to the media on Wednesday. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

IMF warning

Mr Johnson enters Downing Street amid warnings from the International Monetary Fund that he risks causing a global economic shock if he leads Britain out of the EU without a deal.

The IMF said on Tuesday that a no-deal Brexit ranked alongside US trade policy as one of the chief threats to the world economy. Mr Johnson has threatened to leave the EU without a deal on October 31st.

EU leaders are wary of the new prime minister and are preparing to resist Mr Johnson’s demand for a complete rewrite of the Brexit deal agreed over more than two years between Mrs May and the EU’s 27 other members.

Michel Barnier, EU chief negotiator, said Brussels looked forward to working with Mr Johnson “to facilitate the ratification of the withdrawal agreement”.

Mr Johnson has said the agreement is “defunct”.

Promotions

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that two other MPs with an Asian background – Priti Patel and Alok Sharma – will be appointed to the cabinet, in what Mr Johnson says will be a diverse line-up.

Ms Patel has been tipped to become home secretary, a move that would mark a resurrection of her career after she was sacked as international development secretary for pursuing private discussions with the Israeli government.

Promotions are also likely for rising stars, including Rishi Sunak, Oliver Dowden, Tracey Crouch and Robert Jenrick, but the main focus will be on whom Mr Johnson chooses for the treasury and as his main Brexit team.

Mark Spencer, a popular former remainer and experienced whip, has been given the job of chief whip, while Mr Johnson has hired Andrew Griffith, one of the most senior executives at broadcaster Sky, to become his chief business adviser.

To implement Brexit, Mr Johnson will appoint Dominic Cummings, the campaign director of the official Brexit Vote Leave campaign, as a senior adviser in Downing Street. – PA/Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019