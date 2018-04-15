Syria air strikes: ‘Where is the legal basis?’ asks Corbyn

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for a war powers Act to prevent British governments from taking military action without parliamentary approval.

Theresa May will make a statement to MPs on Monday outlining why she authorised British forces to take part in Saturday’s bombardment of Syria, along with the United States and France.

Mr Corbyn said the air strikes may have been illegal, despite the government’s assertion that it was allowed under international law to take military action to alleviate overwhelming humanitarian suffering.

“If we want to get the moral high ground, as a country with a history of international involvement, then we need to abide by international law, and I say to the foreign secretary, and I say to the prime minister, where is the legal basis for this?” he told the BBC.

Mr Corbyn said the concept of humanitarian intervention was contested and that the only legal bases for military action were self-defence, or the authority of the UN security council.

“I think parliament should have a say in this, and the prime minister could quite easily have done that. What we need in this country is something more robust, like a war powers act, so that governments do get held to account by parliament for what they do in our name,” he said.

The US, France and Britain fired 105 missiles into Syria on Saturday, targeting chemical weapons facilities, in response to a chemical attack on the town of Douma, which had been a rebel stronghold. Foreign secretary Boris Johnson said the air strikes were designed to deter Bashar al-Assad’s regime and others around the world from using chemical weapons.

The Scientific Research Centre building that was hit by the strikes that were launched on 14 April 2018 by the United States, Britain and France in Barzeh neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, in retaliation for an alleged chemical attacks. Photograph: Youssef Badawi/EPA

“It’s important that we understand the limits of what we are trying to do. This is not going to turn the tide of the conflict in Syria; one can hope it encourages the Russians to the negotiating table in Geneva, to get a political process properly going - but that is, as it were, an extra. The primary purpose is to say no to the use of barbaric chemical weapons,” he said.

President Donald Trump has celebrated the air strikes as a success, tweeting “Mission Accomplished” and the Pentagon said the missiles had struck at the heart of Syria’s chemical weapons programme. Washington said that Syrian anti-aircraft defences had “no material effect” on the operation, contrary to Russian claims that most of the missiles had been shot down.

As British ministers stressed the limited nature of the air-strikes, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said Mr Trump was ready to strike again if Syria used chemical weapons in the future.

“I spoke to the president this morning, and he said, ‘If the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded.’ When our president draws a red line, our president enforces the red line,” she said.