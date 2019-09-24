Suspension of parliament unlawful, UK supreme court rules

The UK’s highest court on Tuesday has unanimously ruled that British prime minister Boris Johnson’s five-week suspension of parliament was “unlawful”.

The supreme court heard appeals over three days arising out of separate legal challenges in England and Scotland, in which leading judges reached different conclusions.

The decision of the 11-judges on the panel was announced by the court’s president Lady Hale.

She said this was not a normal prorogation of parliament and said it took place in “quite exceptional circumstances”.

Mr Johnson acted unlawfully when he advised Queen Elizabeth to suspend parliament just weeks before Brexit and that therefore the legislature had not been prorogued.

“The decision to advise her majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification,” Lady Hale said.

The ruling was a unanimous decision by the court’s 11 presiding judges. “Parliament has not been prorogued. This is the unanimous judgement of all 11 justices,” she said.

“It is for parliament, and in particular the speaker and the lords speaker, to decide what to do next.”

The SNP, Plaid Cymru and Change UK have called on Mr Johnson to resign.

Former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas has said the Supreme Court’s decision is “just the start”.

“Supreme Court decision has stopped Johnson in his tracks,” she tweeted. “Parliament cannot be swept aside by prime ministerial whim. It must resume immediately.” – Agencies