Suspect shot dead after terrorist incident on London Bridge

British police shot dead a man on London Bridge in central London on Friday in a terrorism incident, the UK’s top counter-terrorism officer said.

Neil Basu from the Metropolitan Police said the attack “has been declared as a terror incident” but said police were keeping an open mind about the motive.

Footage on social media appeared to show members of the public grappling with the knifeman before being pulled away by armed officers, one of whom shot the suspect at point-blank range. A bystander appeared to remove a large knife from the scene.

A police statement said: “A number of people have been stabbed.”

No further details about casualties were available, although the London Ambulance Service declared it a major incident.

British prime minister Boris Johnson said: “I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response.”

British home secretary Priti Patel added she was “very concerned”.

She said: “Very concerned by ongoing incident at London Bridge. My thoughts are with all affected. I am grateful for the rapid response of our police and I urge everyone to follow their advice.”

People running away from Borough Market in London after police ask them to leave the area. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Members of the public are held behind a police cordon near London Bridge train station after reports of shots being fired on London Bridge. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

Footage from the scene appeared to show a white lorry straddling the northbound and southbound carriageways.

The video shows several officers surrounding the vehicle before moving to the rear to check its container. London buses can be seen either side of the lorry while three police cars are parked next to it on the bridge.

Nurse Jackie Bensfield, 32, described how she asked to be let off a bus on London Bridge after she heard “five or six” gunshots.

Ms Bensfield, who was on her way home from work, said she exited the bus and “ran like hell” to escape the shots.

BBC correspondent John McManus told BBC News that he had heard several gunshots on London Bridge.

“Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge,” he said.

“There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man.”

Various social media users also reported hearing gunshots in the area. One video shows what appears to be police pulling equipment out of a vehicle nearby. Those in the video can be heard saying: “They’ve actually got guns out. They’ve got the guns out.” – PA, Reuters