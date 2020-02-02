Several stabbed in ‘terrorism-related incident’ in south London
Metropolitan Police say man shot by officers after attack in Streatham
Police officers at the scene after a man was shot and killed by armed police in London. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Getty Images
A man has been shot by armed officers in London after a number of people were stabbed, the Metropolitan Police has said.
The police tweeted that the incident in Streatham was under investigation and being treated as terrorism related.
#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020
The London Ambulance Service said: “We have a number of resources attending an incident in Streatham High Road.”
Police said people should avoid the area. – PA
