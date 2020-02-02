Several stabbed in ‘terrorism-related incident’ in south London

A man has been shot by armed officers in London after a number of people were stabbed, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The police tweeted that the incident in Streatham was under investigation and being treated as terrorism related.

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

The London Ambulance Service said: “We have a number of resources attending an incident in Streatham High Road.”

Police said people should avoid the area. – PA

