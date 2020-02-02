Several stabbed in ‘terrorism-related incident’ in south London

Metropolitan Police say man shot by officers after attack in Streatham

Police officers at the scene after a man was shot and killed by armed police in London. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

A man has been shot by armed officers in London after a number of people were stabbed, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The police tweeted that the incident in Streatham was under investigation and being treated as terrorism related.

The London Ambulance Service said: “We have a number of resources attending an incident in Streatham High Road.”

Police said people should avoid the area. – PA

