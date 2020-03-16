Second British MP tests positive for coronavirus
UK health minister Nadine Dorries confirmed last week she had the virus
Labour MP for Jarrow Kate Osborne told her Twitter followers that she had coronavirus. Photograph: UK Parliament/PA Wire
A second MP has confirmed they have tested positive for coronavirus.
Labour’s Kate Osborne said she was diagnosed with Covid-19 following a period of self-isolation and subsequent testing.
Her diagnosis comes after health minister Nadine Dorries confirmed she had tested positive for the disease last week.
Jarrow MP Ms Osborne said on Twitter: “I will continue to self isolate until I have fought off the illness, but in the meantime I would encourage everyone to band together and support the most vulnerable in our communities.”
She highlighted the official advice to stay at home for seven days if you have either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.
A number of MPs have entered self-isolation after coming into contact with Ms Dorries or following the official advice.
Cabinet minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Friday that she has tested negative for the virus, but will stay at home for seven days as a precaution. – PA