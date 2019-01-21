Second Brexit vote could damage UK ‘social cohesion’, May says

Theresa May warned on Monday that a holding second referendum on European Union membership could “damage social cohesion”, as she set out plans to find a Brexit deal which could win parliamentary support.

The British prime minister said she would conduct further talks on the controversial Northern Irish backstop, and promised to give Parliament “a proper say” in negotiations on the future relationship between the UK and EU.

She said she was not seeking to change aspects of the Belfast Agreement, as reported in the UK on Monday, to move the Brexit process along.

Mrs May also refused to rule out a no-deal Brexit, and insisted that there was no majority in the House of Commons for a so-called ‘People’s Vote’.

In a statement to the Commons, Mrs May acknowledged that last week’s emphatic rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by MPs meant that the government’s approach to Brexit had to change. And she insisted that it had.

She announced she was scrapping a £65 fee for EU nationals wanting to remain in the UK after Brexit, promised to guarantee workers’ rights and environmental safeguards and said she would continue talks to find “the broadest possible consensus” on the way forward.

Mrs May said that the government had conducted cross-party talks since her Commons defeat in a “constructive spirit”, and regretted Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to boycott them.

‘Sham’

But Mr Corbyn dismissed the talks as “a PR sham”, telling MPs: “The prime minister must change her red lines, because her current deal is undeliverable.”

Mrs May set her face firmly against a People’s Vote, warning MPs: “There has not yet been enough recognition of the way that a Second Referendum could damage social cohesion by undermining faith in our democracy.”

She said she did not believe there was a majority in the Commons for a fresh poll, and insisted it was the “duty” of MPs to deliver on the result of the 2016 vote.

She said that a no-deal outcome could be secured only by revoking the UK’s declaration of its intention to quit the EU under Article 50 of its treaties, something she was not prepared to do.

Aides later said that Mrs May was concerned over the possibility of “bad feeling or rancour” and harm to trust in democracy if the majority who voted Leave in 2016 felt their voice was being ignored.

Mrs May made no specific proposals on the backstop, which is designed to ensure an open border in Ireland after Brexit, but has raised concerns about the possibility of the UK being trapped in a customs union with the EU for an indefinite period.

She told MPs: “I will be talking further this week to colleagues — including in the DUP — to consider how we might meet our obligations to the people of Northern Ireland and Ireland in a way that can command the greatest possible support in the House.

“And I will then take the conclusions of those discussions back to the EU.”

‘Proper say’

Mrs May sought to reassure MPs that they will be given “a proper say and fuller involvement” in establishing the UK’s position in negotiations on future relations with the EU.

The government will consult the Commons on its negotiating mandate and will regularly update the House during talks, she promised.

And she said that the Government would offer private and confidential briefings to backbench select committees to ensure MPs are kept up-to-date on the progress of talks without undermining the UK’s position.

A senior member of Angela Merkel’s Government, industry minister Peter Altmaier, warned against trying the EU’s patience for political reasons.

“Sympathy, patience and readiness to wait until the UK’s position will be clarified are of utmost important to avoid the worst,” warned Mr Altmaier.

“They should not be misused for party politics. Large majority wants to exclude hard Brexit — in the interest of the UK and beyond.”

Unusually, MPs are able to amend the so-called “neutral motion” tabled by the Prime Minister, with votes due to take place on January 29.

One group, including senior Labour MP Yvette Cooper and Tory former minister Nick Boles, is seeking to give time for a Bill to suspend the Article 50 withdrawal process if there is no new deal with Brussels by the end of February.

Another more radical amendment drawn up by former attorney general Dominic Grieve would allow a motion by a minority of 300 MPs — from at least five parties and including 10 Tories — to be debated as the first item of Commons business the next day. - PA