Second Brexit referendum ‘inevitable’, says ex UK cabinet minister

It is inevitable that there will be another Brexit referendum, a former British Labour cabinet minister has said.

Andrew Adonis also predicted that when faced with the option of staying in the EU or going with whatever deal is negotiated by British prime mininster Theresa May, the Democratic Unionist Party “will vote with her.”

He made the comments as president of the European Council Donald Tusk urged EU leaders not to give up on reaching a Brexit deal as Ms May said Britain and the EU were “not far apart” on the Northern Ireland backstop. Downing Street confirmed last night that the prime minister would address EU leaders before dinner at a summit on Wednesday evening.

Ms May blamed the impasse on the EU’s insistence that there should be a Northern Ireland-only backstop in the withdrawal agreement as well as a UK-wide customs backstop in the political declaration on the future relationship between Britain and the EU. The two sides also disagree about whether the backstop should be time-limited, as Britain wishes.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has strongly reiterated her view that Northern Ireland must leave the EU on exactly the same terms as the rest of the UK.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Adonis said the the British parliament will not allow a no-deal scenario saying “there is a big difference between talks breaking down and there being no deal next March. There are talks every day.”

He warned that the prime minister cannot appease both sides within the Conservative party and will find it difficult to agree a treaty.

Mr Adonis said Ms May is facing not just resistance from the DUP, but also from a third of her own party led by Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees Mogg.

“These people will reject her treaty. Once the treaty is rejected and there can’t be a no deal, it is inevitable that there will be another referendum - to either stay (in the EU) or to accept her treaty.

“Some Conservatives will rally to support her and I think the DUP will vote with her. It will be a case of stay in or her deal.”