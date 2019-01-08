Scottish government acted unlawfully over complaints against Salmond

The Scottish government acted unlawfully regarding sexual harassment complaints against former first minister Alex Salmond, Scotland’s highest civil court has ruled.

Scotland’s most senior civil servant, Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, said afterwards that the lawyers for both sides had “informed the Court of Session that his action has been settled and the court has approved that settlement”.

And she accepted that the Scottish Government’s investigation of two complaints made against the former first minister was “procedurally flawed”.

Contact between the investigating officer and the two complainers around the time the allegations were made in January 2018 could have created an “impression of partiality,” Ms Evans conceded.

She stated: “There is nothing to suggest that the investigating officer did not conduct their duties in an impartial way.

“Unfortunately, the interactions with the complainants in advance of the complaints being made meant that the process was flawed, however impartially and fairly the investigating officer conducted the investigation.”

Mr Salmond took legal action against the Scottish Government to contest the complaints process activated against him in relation to sexual harassment allegations.

Two allegations, which he strongly denied, were made in January 2018 according to the Scottish Government.

He has since resigned from the SNP and pursued a judicial review at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Mr Salmond, who has been both an MP and an MSP, had been a member of the party for 45 years when he resigned, said he had given up his membership to avoid any potential divisions within the party.

He was party leader for 20 years over that period, with two decade-long spells in the job.

He was also Scotland’s longest serving first minister.

