Scottish court rejects bid to force Boris Johnson to seek Brexit extension

A Scottish court on Monday rejected a bid by campaigners seeking an order forcing British prime minister Boris Johnson to ask for a Brexit delay if he has not struck a deal with the European Union by October 19th.

Mr Johnson has vowed that Britain will leave the bloc on October 31st, the current deadline. But parliament has passed a law which requires him to ask for an extension if he fails to agree a deal by October 19th.

Campaigners had asked Scotland’s outer house of the court of session to issue an order compelling him to comply by the law but this was rejected on Monday.

Lawyer Jo Maugham, one of those who had sought the order, said they would appeal to Scotland’s highest court on Tuesday. – Reuters