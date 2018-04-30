Sajid Javid replaces Amber Rudd as UK home secretary

Sajid Javid has been appointed as UK home secretary, replacing Amber Rudd who resigned after repeatedly struggling to account for her role in the unjust treatment of Windrush-generation migrants.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced Javid’s appointment on Monday morning, installing the communities secretary to the Home Office where his first job will be to deal with the ongoing immigration debacle.

He is the first BAME politician to hold the role and his appointment could offer some hope to critics that the government is aware of how damaging the issue has been for community relations and trust in the immigration system.

The home secretary, whose parents emigrated from Pakistan in the 1960s, spoke at the weekend about his initial reaction to news of the treatment of Windrush-generation migrants.

“I thought that could be my mum? My dad? My uncle? It could be me,” he said.

Javid (48) said he recognised the scandal could cause concern among ethnic minority voters but issued a plea to those who were wavering to look at the government’s attempts to “put things right”.

The Home Office, one of the major offices of the UK state, is a notoriously difficult department to run, with many secretaries having been forced to quit as a result of errors.

Dealing with the Windrush crisis, as well as the underlying problems around immigration, will be top of Javid’s inbox.

However, tackling rising knife crime, fighting to justify policing cuts and handling the ongoing terrorism threat are all key issues.

A Downing Street statement said: “The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP as secretary of state for the home department.”

James Brokenshire, the former Northern Ireland secretary who stood down in January to have a tumour removed from his lung, was moved to Javid’s old job as housing, communities and local government secretary.

The return of the key loyalist, who was a Home Office minister throughout May’s six-year tenure there, was a predictable move from the prime minister, who is said to feel the need to bolster her fragile position with supportive allies.

The international development secretary, Penny Mordaunt, takes on the additional role of minister for equalities.

In appointing Javid, May has attempted to maintain the delicate balance in her cabinet between remainers and Brexiters, which is particularly important because the home secretary sits on the Brexit “war cabinet” which meets this week.

While Rudd was a clear advocate of staying in the European Union, within days of the referendum Javid, who had campaigned to remain, insisted the result must be respected.

While his predecessor was a strong voice around the cabinet table for staying in the customs union, the new home secretary has made clear he is sceptical of softer Brexit options.

Javid, a George Osborne protege just like Rudd, was previously a minister in the Treasury. His first cabinet appointment came in 2014 as culture secretary. The former investment banker has also served as business secretary.

His 18 months running the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been dominated by the fallout from the fatal Grenfell Tower fire, and pressing for more house building despite resistance from the Treasury.

Ministers moved swiftly to rally round May on Monday, insisting Rudd only stood down because she inadvertently misled MPs, not because of the wider Windrush migration scandal.

Rudd was forced to step down after a series of revelations about problems faced by Windrush-generation residents, which culminated in a leak on Friday that appeared to show she was aware of targets for removing people who were in the country illegally.

The pressure increased on Sunday afternoon as the Guardian revealed that in a leaked 2017 letter to May, Rudd had told the prime minister of her intention to increase deportations by 10 per cent - seemingly at odds with her recent denials that she was aware of deportation targets.

Rudd was facing a bruising appearance in the House of Commons on Monday, which government insiders suggested she was keen to avoid.

