Rory Stewart to stand for London mayor as independent

Former Tory leadership candidate Rory Stewart is to stand as an independent candidate to be mayor of London after earlier announcing he had left the Conservative Party.

“I’m getting away from that gothic shouting chamber of Westminster, I’m getting away from politics which makes me feel sometimes as though (US President Donald) Trump has never left London,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

“This is a city that is now in real danger, danger from Brexit, from technological change, but I think above all from what has happened in British politics, to the kind of extremism that is taking over our country.”

Current Labour mayor Sadiq Khan comfortably won the 2016 contest, but he has faced criticism over crime rates and transport issues such as the delayed Crossrail project.

The contest, due to be held in May, could be overshadowed by Brexit if Britain’s departure from the European Union, set to take place on October 31st, is delayed again.

I am running as an Independent candidate for Mayor of London, and here’s why.



I am running as an Independent candidate for Mayor of London, and here's why.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Stewart had tweeted: “It’s been a great privilege to serve Penrith and The Border for the last ten years, so it is with sadness that I am announcing that I will be standing down at the next election, and that I have also resigned from the Conservative Party.”

He did not immediately give a detailed explanation for his decision, but he hinted at divisions in politics, and the president of his local Conservative association said the PM’s removal of the whip may have played a role.

The former Cabinet minister was among the 21 rebels who had the whip removed by Boris Johnson when he defied him in the Commons by backing a move designed to block a no-deal Brexit.

The Penrith and The Border MP ran against Mr Johnson in the race to lead his party in June, but on Friday he announced his decision to quit.

Mr Stewart served as international development secretary until his resignation from Government in July, shortly before Mr Johnson took office and undertook his drastic Cabinet reshuffle.

The firm opponent of a no-deal Brexit was among the rebels who voted to take control of the Commons timetable in order to pass legislation aimed at blocking a sudden exit from the EU.

The PM retaliated by ordering the controversial cull, which saw two former chancellors stripped of the Conservative whip. – PA, Reuters