Rory Stewart eliminated from Tory leadership race

Rory Stewart’s hopes of becoming the next British prime minister were dashed after his support collapsed in the third round of voting by Tory MPs.

The international development secretary secured just 27 votes – down 10 from Tuesday’s second ballot – as Boris Johnson again took a commanding lead in the race to Number 10.

Former foreign secretary Mr Johnson appears assured of being one of the two candidates who will face a vote by 160,000 Tory members to choose the next party leader and prime minister after extending his lead over nearest rival Jeremy Hunt.

Thank you @RoryStewartUK for the positive impact you have had on this campaign. You've injected it with real humility, authenticity, and pragmatism. Like many I look forward to seeing the contribution you will make to our party and the country in the future. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) June 19, 2019

Mr Johnson received 143 votes, up from 126 on Tuesday, with Mr Hunt on 54, up from 46. Michael Gove was in third place, up 10 from 41 to 51 votes, while Sajid Javid picked up five extra votes to reach 38.

The field will be whittled down to two on Thursday.

Mr Stewart tweeted: “I am so moved and inspired by the support I have received over the last few weeks — it has given me a new faith in politics, a new belief in our country. “I didn’t get enough MPs to believe today — but they will. I remain deeply committed to you and to this country.”

Later he told Sky News that he was surprised he had lost 10 votes, and did not understand why, adding: “But something in the air must have made them sense that something was going in the other direction.”

Mr Stewart, who would not say who he would now back, added that he was looking forward to seeing his two children, aged two and four, adding: “I’ve been getting up at six in the morning and going to bed at two in the morning.” – PA