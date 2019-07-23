Resignation watch: UK ministers to resign following Boris Johnson’s victory

Alan Duncan resigned as a foreign office minister on Monday to seek a Commons vote that could have prevented Boris Johnson from becoming prime minister. Duncan said he could not serve under Johnson, whom he has previously described as a “circus act”, and asked speaker John Bercow to test whether the former foreign secretary would command the confidence of the house as prime minister. The speaker rejected his call.

Further resignations are expected on Tuesday. The first of the day came before the announcement of Johnson’s victory, with education minister Ann Milton resigning.

Having abstained in the vote last week, today I have resigned from the Government. It has been an honour to serve on the Conservative frontbenches, my thanks to everyone I have had the pleasure of working alongside. pic.twitter.com/ELo1Y30YqC — Anne Milton MP (@AnneMilton) July 23, 2019

Tuesday resignations

Anne Milton (Education minister) – “I have grave concerns about leaving the EU without a deal... Having abstained in the vote last week, today I have resigned from the Government. It has been an honour to serve on the Conservative frontbenches, my thanks to everyone I have had the pleasure of working alongside.”