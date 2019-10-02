Rejection of latest Brexit plan will lead to ‘no-deal’ exit, Johnson warns

British prime minister Boris Johnson said the UK will table “constructive and reasonable proposals” as an alternative to Brexit deal and warned that a rejection of this plan would result in a “no-deal” exit.

In a speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester setting out his deal-or-no-deal strategy, Mr Johnson said the UK would “under no circumstances” have checks at or near the border in Northern Ireland under his proposal to find a compromise on a Brexit deal in order to leave the EU on October 31st.

He was delivering his first speech as Conservative leader to the party’s conference ahead of the UK formally submitting his proposed alternative to the Brexit deal to Brussels later on Wednesday.

“We will respect the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement and by a process of renewable democratic consent by the executive and assembly of Northern Ireland, we will go further and protect the existing regulatory arrangements for farmers and businesses on both sides of the Border,” he said.

The prime minister said the proposal would allow the UK “whole and entire to withdraw from the EU.”

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and Mr Johnson are due to speak later about the UK’s proposals for altering the backstop. Technical discussions between UK and EU teams will also take place, the commission has confirmed.

Mr Johnson said that the plan was a compromise by the UK and hoped that the EU understood this and compromise too, but he cautioned that the UK was willing to leave the bloc without an agreement.

“If we fail to get an agreement because of what is essentially a technical discussion on the exact nature of future customs checks when that technology is improving the whole time, then let us be in no doubt… about the alternative - the alternative is no-deal,” he said.

This was not an outcome that the UK wanted but that “it is an outcome for which we are ready,” he said.