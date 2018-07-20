Questions remain after ‘constructive’ White Paper, says Barnier

Several elements in a British government White Paper on the future relationship with the European Union will open up constructive discussions but many questions remained, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday.

“As I told the ministers, there are several elements in this White Paper that open the way to a constructive discussion regarding the political declaration on our future relationship”, Mr Barnier told a news conference in Brussels following a meeting of EU ministers.

However, Mr Barnier added many questions remained and the proposals in the White Paper needed to be workable and should not create more bureaucracy.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said reaction from EU capitals to the White Paper was lukewarm but said there was agreement it formed the basis for negotiations.

“There has been a response that has been lukewarm to the British White Paper coming from Brussels but also other member states. They are anxious to get the British negotiating team into serious and detailed negotiation,” Mr Coveney told RTÉ radio after meeting Mr Barnier and EU foreign ministers. – Reuters