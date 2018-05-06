Prince Louis pictured (at three days old)

Pictures of Prince Louis’s first days at home — including a snap of the British baby royal being cuddled by his big sister — have been released by their parents.

The newest member of the royal family, born on April 23rd, was photographed by the duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace when he was just three days old.

Louis is pictured in a white outfit propped up on top of a white frilly cushion on a seat at the family residence in London.

A second photograph shows Louis receiving a kiss from his sister Princess Charlotte, taken by their mother on May 2nd, Charlotte’s third birthday.

Louis appears to be sleeping soundly, as Charlotte puts a protective arm around her baby sibling and plants a kiss on his forehead.

The palace said the duke and duchess of Cambridge, William, and Kate, were “very pleased” to share the photographs, adding: “Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.”

The duchess, a keen photographer, bucked tradition when she took the official photographs of her newborn daughter in 2015.

A history of art graduate, she has released pictures to mark other milestones in her children’s lives. – PA