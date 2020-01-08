Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘step back’ from royal duties

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex have announced that they intend to step back as senior members of the royal family.

In a statement on Wednesday, they said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within the institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

More to follow...