Prince Andrew denies seeing any suspicious Epstein behaviour
Queen Elizabeth’s son says it was ‘mistake’ to meet disgraced US financier after he left prison in 2010
Britain’s Prince Andrew arrives by horse and carriage to Ascot on ladies day in June. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters
Britain’s Prince Andrew said on Saturday he never saw or suspected any suspicious behaviour during the time he spent with disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell earlier this month while being held on sex-trafficking charges.“At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction,” the prince said in a statement.
But he said it was a “mistake” to meet Epstein after he left prison in 2010.
British media including the Daily Mail published a picture which it said showed Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth, waving goodbye to a woman from inside a Manhattan mansion owned by Epstein.–Reuters