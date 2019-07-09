‘Pompous fool’ - Trump ratchets up row with UK ambassador

Donald Trump has dramatically stepped up the war of words over Britain’s US ambassador, branding him a “pompous fool”.

In his latest explosive tweets, the president complained that Sir Kim Darroch was a “very stupid guy” who had been foisted on the US.

He also again attacked Theresa May over Brexit, accusing her of ignoring his advice and “going her own foolish way”.

His latest intervention came as the UK cabinet reiterated its full support for Sir Kim following the leak of a series of diplomatic dispatches in which he branded the US administration as “inept”.

Mr Trump said: “The wacky ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy.

“He should speak to his country, and prime minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

“I told Theresa May how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way – was unable to get it done. A disaster!

“I don’t know the ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool.

“Tell him the USA now has the best economy and military anywhere in the world, by far and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger.

“Thank you, Mr President!”

‘Full support’

Meanwhile, UK prime minister Theresa May gave her “full support” to the country’s envoy.

Mrs May’s spokesman said she told a meeting of her top ministers that Kim Darroch was continuing to carry out his duties with her full support, after Trump said on Monday he would no longer deal with Britain’s envoy.

“Sir Kim continues to have the prime minister’s full support ... He continues to carry out his duties with the full support of the PM,” Mrs May’s spokesman said, adding that Mrs May reiterated to her ministers that the leak was unacceptable.

The spat between the two close allies followed the leak to a British newspaper on Sunday of memos from Sir Kim to London in which he said Mr Trump’s administration was “dysfunctional” and “diplomatically clumsy and inept”.

Mrs May’s spokesman said the leaked documents were not reflective of many of the diplomatic notes Darroch sent and that May told her ministers Britain and the United States would continue to have a special and enduring relationship. – PA/Reuters