Police officer reportedly stabbed during incident in Glasgow

Emergency services in Scotland are dealing with an incident in Glasgow that has closed off one of the city’s streets, police said in a statement on Twitter.

“Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow,” the statement from Greater Glasgow Police said.

“The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.”

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, posted on Twitter: “We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre.

“Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support. Please allow our colleagues the space to do their jobs.

“Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so.”

Scotland first minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Please follow advice to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow while policescotland deal with this ongoing incident.” - Agencies