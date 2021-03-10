Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder in case of missing London woman

The British police officer detained over the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said on Wednesday.

The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of kidnap and was on Wednesday further arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure.

Sarah Everard, a marketing executive, went missing after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham at about 9pm on Wednesday last week.

The officer was detained at an address in Kent on Tuesday, and a woman was also arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have each been taken into custody at a London police station.

Assistant commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: “The arrest this evening is a serious and significant development. We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing.

“I understand there will be significant public concern but it is essential that the investigative team are given the time and space to continue their work.”

Ms Everard has not been seen since she left a friend’s home in Clapham, southwest London, on the evening of March 3rd to walk home by herself to Brixton, about 50 minutes away by foot.

The last known sighting of her was on Poynders Road, which links the two areas, where she was captured on film by a private door camera as she walked alone from the junction at Cavendish Road in the direction of Tulse Hill, south of Brixton.

Police put a cordon around a block of flats in south London on Tuesday near where she was last seen. The police cordon was around the Poynders Court housing estate on the north side of the road. But the Metropolitan police refused to confirm whether it was related to the search. Other officers were lifting covers and searching drains along Poynders Road.

On Tuesday two officers with sniffer dogs were seen searching outside the nearby Oaklands Estate and gardens in surrounding streets.

On Monday, searches continued in the area, with police examining a small park close to where Everard’s mobile phone signal was last registered.

Divers were searching the pond in Agnes Riley Gardens, while sniffer dogs scoured the area. Officers were also searching a housing estate close to where Ms Everard was last seen. Missing posters asking for information on her whereabouts have been pasted on lamp-posts in a wide radius around the area.

Ms Everard moved to London about 12 years ago. She has a brother and a sister who also live in the city. Their parents have travelled down from York to join with the search. – Agencies