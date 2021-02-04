Police cordon off hospital, main street in Scottish town after ‘serious incidents’

The Ayrshire Police on Thursday said they have cordoned off a hospital and a main street in Scotland’s Kilmarnock town as they deal with “serious incidents” in those areas.

The police have asked the public on Twitter to avoid the Crosshouse Hospital and Portland Street areas in the town.

Officers in Kilmarnock are currently dealing with two serious incidents in the town at this time, one at Crosshouse Hospital and a second in Portland Street. These areas are cordoned off and the public are asked to avoid them at this time. pic.twitter.com/Pcbfg5c9G7 — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) February 4, 2021

The Scottish Sun reported the hospital was locked down amid reports of stabbing. – Reuters

