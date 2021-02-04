Police cordon off hospital, main street in Scottish town after ‘serious incidents’

Public asked to avoid Crosshouse Hospital and Portland Street areas in Kilmarnock

The police have asked the public on Twitter to avoid the Crosshouse Hospital. Photograph: Street View

The Ayrshire Police on Thursday said they have cordoned off a hospital and a main street in Scotland’s Kilmarnock town as they deal with “serious incidents” in those areas.

The police have asked the public on Twitter to avoid the Crosshouse Hospital and Portland Street areas in the town.

The Scottish Sun reported the hospital was locked down amid reports of stabbing. – Reuters

