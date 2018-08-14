Pedestrians injured after car crashes into Westminster barrier

A number of people were injured and one man has been arrested after a car crashed into security barriers outside the parliament building in London.

“The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it,” London’s police force said on Twitter.

Footage on social media showed heavily armed police response units arriving at the scene, with the area outside the parliament building in central London cordoned off.

Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) August 14, 2018

Police said they could not immediately say whether it was a terrorism-related incident or not.

“We’re still trying to piece it together,” a spokeswoman said.

In March 2017, Khalid Masood (52) killed four people on nearby Westminster Bridge before he stabbed to death an unarmed police officer in the grounds of parliament. He was shot dead at the scene.

It was the first of five attacks on Britain last year which police blamed on terrorism. – Reuters